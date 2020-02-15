$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

RYB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,186. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.49 million, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

