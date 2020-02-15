$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Stitch Fix posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

In other Stitch Fix news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,454 shares of company stock worth $8,057,687. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 130,195 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

SFIX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

