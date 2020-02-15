$0.17 EPS Expected for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Groupon.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Groupon stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Groupon has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Groupon by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

