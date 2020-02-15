$0.35 EPS Expected for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. At Home Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover At Home Group.

Several research analysts have commented on HOME shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair cut At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

NYSE HOME traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,155. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,569,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 369,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

