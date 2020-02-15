$0.39 EPS Expected for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

SNDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

