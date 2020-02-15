$0.40 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Capital Southwest also posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $3,147,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $3,732,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 308,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,061. The stock has a market cap of $382.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.24. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

