$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 142.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 313,828 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 397.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 146,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

