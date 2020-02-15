$0.50 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.63. 2,917,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,732. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,210,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 387,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

