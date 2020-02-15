$0.68 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,602,000 after acquiring an additional 165,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 227,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

