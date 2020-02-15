$0.73 EPS Expected for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. FOX has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Golub Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $30,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $5,456,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

