-$0.76 EPS Expected for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.93). Uniqure posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of Uniqure stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 247,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,013. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $129,335.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,178 shares of company stock worth $7,788,420 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 469,948 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,854,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after purchasing an additional 445,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniqure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.