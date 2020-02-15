0Chain Price Tops $0.0684 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 62.7% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $15,920.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

