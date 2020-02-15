$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,759. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Insperity by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insperity by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

