$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. 782,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

