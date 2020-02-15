$1.69 EPS Expected for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Amc Networks reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $9.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. Bank of America lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. Amc Networks has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

