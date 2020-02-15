1,000 Shares in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.46%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

