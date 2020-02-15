10,500 Shares in TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of TFF Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $5.00 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

