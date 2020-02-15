$11.14 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report $11.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $19.45 million. DURECT posted sales of $3.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $29.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $38.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.47 million, with estimates ranging from $24.39 million to $35.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on DURECT in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,948. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 77,500 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DURECT by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 189,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DURECT by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 207,691 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

