111,445 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,045,682,000 after buying an additional 293,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

VZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025,754. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

