11,900 Shares in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 36,961 shares of company stock worth $859,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.83. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

