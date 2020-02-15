$17.00 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will post $17.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the highest is $17.30 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $15.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $62.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.54 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $76.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,937. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

In related news, Director Brian E. Farley bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,606 shares in the company, valued at $583,307.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,715. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 159,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 832.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

