17,772 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. 833,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

