1,883 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

NYSE:LLY opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

