$194.13 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post sales of $194.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.56 million and the highest is $197.14 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $172.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $771.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.10 million to $785.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $794.47 million, with estimates ranging from $777.26 million to $813.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,082. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,277,000 after acquiring an additional 601,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 648,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

