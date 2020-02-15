1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Up 12.0% in January

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in 1st Source by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.