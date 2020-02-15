$2.71 EPS Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to report earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.31. 195,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $274.77 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.