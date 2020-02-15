$219.84 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $219.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.30 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $87.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $885.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $907.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $892.79 million, with estimates ranging from $873.10 million to $926.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 392.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 398,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,679. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

