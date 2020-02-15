27,000 Shares in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 486,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 125,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQM opened at $21.34 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

