3,086 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519,939 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,366,000 after acquiring an additional 239,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $69.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71.

