3,462 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 374,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

