388 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 171,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,853,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 817,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,011. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

