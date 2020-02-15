3i Group (LON:III) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group (LON:III) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

III has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3i Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,166 ($15.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

