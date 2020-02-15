$47.04 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce $47.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.97 million to $47.10 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $50.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $151.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $152.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $177.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.
OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 339,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.
