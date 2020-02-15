$47.04 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce $47.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.97 million to $47.10 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $50.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $151.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $152.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $177.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 339,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.