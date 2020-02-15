$5.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.06 and the highest is $5.78. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $5.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $249.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.04. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,246.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

