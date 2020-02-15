5,045 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,094,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $212,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in OGE Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 1,675,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,109. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $46.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

