$594.66 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to report $594.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.40 million and the highest is $605.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $647.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after acquiring an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 90,929 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

