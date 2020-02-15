$789.07 Million in Sales Expected for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will announce sales of $789.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $796.22 million and the lowest is $780.70 million. Godaddy posted sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Godaddy stock traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.39. 4,947,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,500. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $38,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,434,421.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $68,801.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock worth $372,963. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Godaddy by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 486,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Godaddy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Godaddy by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP grew its stake in Godaddy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

