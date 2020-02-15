9,360 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $246.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average is $230.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.19 and a 12 month high of $246.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

