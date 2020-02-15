AA (LON:AA) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 120 ($1.58).

AA stock opened at GBX 44.92 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.93. AA has a one year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of $277.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.22.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

