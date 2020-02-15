Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:ABDP traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,890 ($24.86). The company had a trading volume of 19,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,776. Ab Dynamics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,339.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.73 million and a PE ratio of 44.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 2.79 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Ab Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.61. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ab Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of Ab Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total value of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

