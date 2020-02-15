Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.38 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

