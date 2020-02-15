ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.64.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

