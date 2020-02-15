ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.94.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ABM stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.64.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
