ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 157.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,980,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.64. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

