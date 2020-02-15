Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.32-1.46 for the period. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to 1.32-1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,087. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.