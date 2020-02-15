Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.32-1.46 for the period. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to 1.32-1.46 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.
AKR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,087. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.