Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.51. 142,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,187. The company has a market capitalization of $906.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

