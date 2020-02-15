Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.51. 142,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,187. The company has a market capitalization of $906.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.
