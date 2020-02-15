Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON ACSO opened at GBX 524 ($6.89) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 million and a P/E ratio of -100.77. Accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Steve Brown bought 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £772,200 ($1,015,785.32). Also, insider Bill Russell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($90,765.59).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

