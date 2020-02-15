Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading 18% Higher

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP)’s share price traded up 18% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.95, 1,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

