Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0258 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market capitalization of $468,669.00 and $5,410.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047305 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,159,800 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

