AdHive (ADH) Price Reaches $0.0017

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 70.4% against the dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $228,746.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

