Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADL. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adler Real Estate presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.07 ($19.85).

Shares of ETR:ADL opened at €12.48 ($14.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.94. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a one year high of €14.26 ($16.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

