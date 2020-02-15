Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADL. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adler Real Estate presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.07 ($19.85).

Shares of ETR:ADL opened at €12.48 ($14.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.94. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a one year high of €14.26 ($16.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

